'Always on Clive's mind': Resort signage fuels sale rumours

CLIVE Palmer's right-hand man has hosed down speculation the mining magnate's Palmer Coolum Resort has changed hands, after workers were spotted removing signage today.

Mr Palmer's media advisor Andrew Crook said the sign was probably just being refreshed, and there was no news to report on the resort.

It was closed 'temporarily' for a refurbishment in 2015, which put 600 staff out of work and shareholders of the 144 villas in limbo.

The refurbishment was yet to take place and police had responded to almost 60 incidents at the near-deserted resort since its closure.

Once the jewel in the tourism crown of the Coast, the resort played host to the PGA Championship up until 2013, an event which had been worth about $10 million to the region.

The Palmer Coolum Resort sign is removed. Warren Lynam

Mr Crook said there may be something happening with the resort in future, but it wasn't expected to be any time soon, and details were scarce.

"The resort's always been on his (Mr Palmer's) mind," Mr Crook said.

He said Mr Palmer loved the 150ha property, which boasted a golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr, but people would "just have to wait" to see what would become of the resort in future.