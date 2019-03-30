Always something new now for backpacker

Nick Lattanzio, 31, is originally from Seattle and came to Australia about 15 months ago after a year in New Zealand.

"I was there (in New Zealand), my visa was ending, so I thought why not hop the ditch.”

The American said he started to travel because he wanted a change.

"I got really tired when people asked me "what's new?” and saying "nothing”,” he said.

Now there is always something new for the 31-year-old to tell anyone who asks that question.

He has also been to Australia previously, but returned home to earn some more money.

He now travels around in his trusty campervan which he says gives him more freedom.

"(With a vehicle you can do) anything you want to do or go anywhere you want to go,” Nick said.

He also prefers to go with the flow when it comes to his trip.

"I don't do any planning. You hear stuff from other people that you would never have thought of,” he said.

You go and find little unknown places that are just gems.”

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

Byron Bay. I spent eight of my 15 months in Australia there working at Arts Factory Lodge. It was relaxed, there are countless beaches, Ti Tree Lakes and Magnetic Island is my second favourite. A lot of people were saying 'you'll get island fever' and I was like 'ah no you won't'.

What is you favourite thing about Airlie Beach?

Heading out to the Whitsundays is definitely my favourite part so far.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

Doing a shoey. I'm not against it, but it's weird.

Have you done a shoey?

Of course. When in Rome... or Australia.

What's something that happened in your travels that you'll remember forever?

Probably just all the friends I've made from all over. From all the places I've been I've got mates I can go and see.

Also, when I was on Magnetic Island we were filming a promo video for the hostel I was working at. We stopped to do drone footage. The only place we could stop on this road was right outside this house. A guy came out and said 'I'm going to go inside and get my gun and blow your head off'. Then he throws a brick at the car. We heard a few weeks later that a police SWAT team went to a wheat farm out there. That's one I'll never forget.

How do you think travelling has changed you?

You just get so many different perspectives than when you are living in one spot all your life. Your mind opens up to different cultures and different ways of doing things. And you find out some things that you do at home are weird. Like having roundabouts. They are so much more efficient than stop lights. We have problems with traffic. Why don't we just have roundabouts? It's so simple.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Go to lesser known places and meet the locals.