World’s best: Healy handed ‘huge honour’

Alyssa Healy receives the player of the series award from Sir Viv Richards at the end of the ICC Women's World T20.

Alyssa Healy receives the player of the series award from Sir Viv Richards at the end of the ICC Women's World T20.

ALYSSA Healy has been named the ICC's T20 International Player of the Year, the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman also featuring in the best team of the year for Twenty20 and one-dayers.

Healy, who finished with 225 runs in six matches at this year's Women's World T20 in the West Indies, had a superb 12 months.

"It's obviously a huge honour. I enjoyed some form over the last couple of months, thoroughly enjoyed playing for the Aussie team in the T20I format," she said.

"Winning the ICC Women's World T20 final against England is something pretty special, especially after a disappointing couple of years in World Cups.

"That win against them, a dominant performance, was pretty special and one I will never forget."

Healy was the only Australian to feature in the one-day team of the year, the World Cup champions in T20 having better representation in the shorter=format side with four players making the starting XI.

Joining Healy was allrounders Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner and fast bowler Megan Schutt.