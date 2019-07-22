Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Australian Medical Association is warning of a GP shortage
The Australian Medical Association is warning of a GP shortage Contributed
Health

AMA warns over looming GP shortage

22nd Jul 2019 10:41 AM

THERE has been a 20 per cent fall in the number of doctors applying for GP training since 2015 and the Australian Medical Association is warning communities face a shortage of local doctors unless urgent action is taken.

AMA President Tony Bartone says there has also been a six per cent drop in the number of first year GP training posts filled since 2015, despite the 3700 medical students who graduate every year.

Dr Bartone, a Melbourne GP for more than 30 years, is warning that Australian communities will miss out on vital health care by family doctors unless there is urgent action to encourage medical students and young doctors to choose general practice as their medical specialty.

He said rural communities were at particular risk of losing out.

"Since 2015, we have seen a 20 per cent fall in the number of applications for GP training, and a six per cent drop in the number of first year GP training posts filled," Dr Bartone said.

"In 2019, 63 first year GP training places went unfilled even though multiple recruitment rounds were initiated."

He said GP registrars have reported a lack of parity with their remuneration and working conditions compared to other specialist trainee colleagues as they move out of the hospital environment.

"This disparity can influence their decision-making when deciding on what speciality to further train in," Dr Bartone said.

"We must work to ensure that general practice is a desirable career option. All communities, especially many in rural, regional and remote Australia, need local family doctors to meet current and future health care needs."

He said the AMA was talking to its GP and GP registrar members, as well as the federal government, about how to address the lack of parity in remuneration and other problems, including leave entitlements and lack of flexibility in employment arrangements, to ensure young doctors choose to pursue general practice.

More Stories

ama australian medical association gp shortage health seniors-news

Top Stories

    Protesters block Abbot Point Coal

    premium_icon Protesters block Abbot Point Coal

    News Protesters are blocking Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

    BUMPER PHOTO GALLERY: Airlie Beach Running Festival action

    premium_icon BUMPER PHOTO GALLERY: Airlie Beach Running Festival action

    Local Faces Did we snap your photo at Airlie Beach Running Festival?

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:27 AM
    Knife found during police stop

    premium_icon Knife found during police stop

    Crime Magistrate: Your story's got more holes in it than Swiss cheese

    Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    premium_icon Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    News Australia's most prized sporting trophy arrives in our region.