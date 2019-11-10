Menu
A Sunshine Coast man, 56, has died after the bicycle he was riding crashed into a pole on David Low Way. Photo: FILE
News

’Amazing guy’ dies in cycle crash on busy Coast road

Stuart Cumming
10th Nov 2019 9:11 AM
A CYCLIST has died after crashing into a pole at speed on a Sunshine Coast road.

Emergency services were called to David Low Way at Peregian Beach about 8.20am Saturday.

Sunshine Coast district officer Jason Overland said the 56-year-old Sunshine Coast man was riding north on David Low when it appeared he lost control at the roundabout junction with Podargus Parade.

Inspector Overland said the man had sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash into the pole.

Tributes online described the man as an "all around amazing guy" who had left behind a family.

