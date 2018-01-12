Amazing prizes up for grabs in Clipper photo competition

THERE is no disputing the inaugural Whitsundays Clipper Carnival is going to provide plenty of amazing photo opportunities.

It is with this in mind that the Abell Point Marina is running a Clipper Carnival online photo competition.

The objective being to foster a sense of community pride in the hosting of a global event here in our backyard and encourage the sharing of stunning images around the world.

The competition begins tomorrow at 9am and runs until 5pm on January 29.

To enter Share your photo of a spectacular Clipper moment on social media, in the photo description tag @Abellpointmarina and include hashtags #abellpointmarina #ClipperRace and #lovewhitsundays.

Be sure to tag your images #abellpointmarina #ClipperRace and #lovewhitsundays and add @abellpointmarina in the caption.

Images can also be entered via email and sent to marketing@abellpointmarina.com

Photos can be of anything Clipper related in the Whitsundays.

For example the fleet berthed at Abell Point, any of the Whitsunday Clipper Carnival events, interactions with the crew, Clipper signage/ branding around town - any photo which celebrates the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race being in the beautiful Whitsundays will be considered a valid entry.

The prize winner will be judged by a panel of representatives from Abell Point Marina, Tourism Whitsundays, Clipper Ventures on Tuesday January 30 2018. The winner will be announced at 10am on Tuesday January 30.

Prize