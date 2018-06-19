Menu
Amazon launches Prime for Aussie customers

by Staff writers
19th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

AMAZON is offering free two business day delivery to nearly 90 per cent of the country with the launch of Amazon Prime in Australia .

The membership program is used by more than 100 million paid members around the world.

Prime members in Australia will get the same benefits as customers in the U.S and other countries, including free delivery on local and international items.

But that may not be much consolation to shoppers who say the Australian store is a lacklustre version of Amazon's international stores. 

"We have been working hard to expand selection, ensure customers get great value," country manager of Amazon Australia Rocco Braeuniger said.

In a statement, Amazon said free two business day delivery was available to customers in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Coffs Harbour, Lismore and Gympie. 

Rural and remote locations not on the list can expect to wait four to five days for their orders.

Amazon is offering a free trial for a month. After that, it'll cost $6.99 a month. Until January 2019, it'll bne is available for an introductory offer of $4.99 a month.

