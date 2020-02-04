Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Amazon scam targets Queenslanders

by Chris Clarke
4th Feb 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCAMMERS are posing as employees from tech company Amazon in a bid to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over their personal information.

The scam - which is common in the US and the UK - sees a caller pose as someone from Amazon and then begin the call by asking for payment, personal data or offering a refund.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has urged Queenslanders to be mindful if they receive a call like this.

"If you receive a suspicious phone call, do not share any personal information and hang up immediately," an ACMA statement read.

"The scam call may be a recorded message or a person claiming to be from Amazon. This is a common phishing scam across the UK and US and is now targeting Australians."

Phishing scam messages are designed to look genuine, and often copy the format used by the organisation the scammer is pretending to represent, including their branding and logo.

amazon australian communications and media authority editors picks phishing scam messages scam

Just In

    Shock luxury car gets axed

    Shock luxury car gets axed
    • 4th Feb 2020 2:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        premium_icon Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        News Tourism Whitsundays and Mayor Andrew Willcox have weighed in on where the region would benefit from funding.

        • 4th Feb 2020 1:34 PM
        Big names to rock The Pub

        premium_icon Big names to rock The Pub

        News Three of the biggest names in entertainment will be saluted when the ‘Queens of...

        • 4th Feb 2020 1:13 PM
        Three alleged drink drivers caught in past week

        premium_icon Three alleged drink drivers caught in past week

        News Three alleged drink drivers have been caught this week after being stopped by...

        • 4th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        Mining industrial manslaughter laws before parliament

        premium_icon Mining industrial manslaughter laws before parliament

        Politics Mining bosses could be thrown in jail for up to 20 years

        • 4th Feb 2020 12:56 PM