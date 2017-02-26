Ambassadors warmly welcome over 1000 tourists

INTRODUCTION: Cruise Ship entertainer Hulan Urnult learns the must-see spots in Airlie from Cruise Ship Ambassador Jen Stratford.

OVER 1900 people hit the Whitsundays in style today via the Norwegian Star Cruise ship.

While over 419 guests booked a direct tour to the outer reef, over 1500 guests were warmly welcomed by the smiling Whitsunday Cruise Ship Ambassadors.

Airlie Cruise Ship Ambassador Jen Stratford said the massive influx of tourists was exciting for everyone involved in welcoming guests.

"It brings a lot of economic benefit to the community, the guests fill in feed back forms and say its a really good place because of what we do and then the ships keep coming back,” she said.

"It also promotes Airlie as a very friendly place, because there is always a smiling face and welcome.”

Fellow ambassador Brian Richardson said he consistently got positive feedback when it came to what the region offered.

"I have to say 90% of the comments we get are very positive about Airlie Beach and the climate and the tours,” he said.

The ship arrived at Port of Airlie at 7am this morning and is due to disembark at 6pm.

The next cruise ship to come to Airlie beach will be Sun Princess on February 28.

Queen Mary II and MV Sirena will also be appearing in early March.