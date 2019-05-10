Menu
Bayylie-Jayde Hayward-Watson.
News

Urgent alert for missing baby girl

10th May 2019

A three-month-old girl and her father have been missing since Tuesday.

The ACT Police has issued an amber alert for Bayylie-Jayde Hayward-Watson and her father Nicholas Watson, 26, who was last seen in Scullion.

ACT Police states that while Mr Watson has lawful custody of the child, his family has been unable to contact him

Police are concerned for the welfare of Nicholas and his baby.

Nicholas Watson.
He is described as caucasian, with a solid build, red hair, green eyes and freckles.

He has a tattoo located on the back of his neck of a rose with the letters C and M on either side of the rose.

Anyone with information could contact with ACT Police on 131 444.

