The man police are looking for.
News

AMBER ALERT: Police have urgent fears for three kids

Crystal Jones
by
10th Dec 2019 10:23 AM

THE Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate three children a 3-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl who were taken from Apple Tree Creek one hour ago and may be at significant risk.

A 32-year-old man known to all three children was seen taking the 3-year-old girl from a Hall Road address and the other two children from a Mungomery Street address.

The man is travelling in a car described as being a blue, Holden commodore, Qld registration 072YZO and is believed to be travelling in a unknown direction.

Call 131 564 to provide information about this abduction.

Call 000 for life threatening information about this abduction.

The car police are looking for.
Bundaberg News Mail

