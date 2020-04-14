Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Tamou of the Panthers is tackled during the Round One NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
James Tamou of the Panthers is tackled during the Round One NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

‘Ambitious date’: PM Morrison weighs in on NRL restart

14th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the NRL won't be given any "special arrangements" to aid their ambitious plan to recommence the competition on May 28.

He told Channel 9's Today Show he welcomed the NRL's efforts to restart the suspended season after the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but warned against doing so hastily.

"I like the ambition. I like that they're planning to try and get the show back on the road at least in some form," Morrison said.

 

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"And that's what we're all trying to do. That's what the national cabinet will be doing this Thursday as we look at what needs to be done to shore us up further so we can look at restrictions easing at some point.

"The NRL are doing no different to that.

"I like that they've got an ambitious date, but it will be subject to the health advice. There will be no special set of arrangements. The health advice is paramount and I'm sure they'll comply with it."

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the NRL won’t be given any “special arrangements”. Picture: Sam Mooy/Getty Images
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the NRL won’t be given any “special arrangements”. Picture: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

 

Federal sports minister Richard Colbeck on Monday urged all Australian sports to exercise caution in planning their resumption from coronavirus.

But NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller reasserted his position that the NRL could play again in the state if it cleared some health hurdles, as outlined a in a letter last week to league bosses.

The state's health minister Brad Hazzard also backed the NRL to work through any workplace safety issues with games behind closed doors.

"As health minister, I have to remind everyone that there are work health and safety issues, and health issues," he said.

"I'm sure the NRL - a very mature organisation - will work through these issues in due course."

The NRL will meet broadcasters on Tuesday to discuss the structure of its season once it does resume.

 

Originally published as 'Ambitious date': PM Morrison weighs in on NRL restart

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 nrl prime minister scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drive-by baby shower for Whitsundays couple

        premium_icon Drive-by baby shower for Whitsundays couple

        News A couple have been surprised by a unique baby shower ensuring all guests were adhering to social distancing.

        Second new COVID-19 case in 48 hours for Mackay

        premium_icon Second new COVID-19 case in 48 hours for Mackay

        Health Across the state, there have been 990 confirmed cases to date.

        Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        premium_icon Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        News Coronavirus: Queensland suburbs most vulnerable to virus strike

        Irrigation price drop could boost sugar output by millions

        premium_icon Irrigation price drop could boost sugar output by millions

        News Mackay Canegrowers welcome assessment showing water price reductions could increase...