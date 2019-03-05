Ambitious parkrunners pick up the pace

TOP JOB: Nathan Dickin (second from right) clinched his fifth consecutive PB at Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday.

PARKRUN: Airlie Beach parkrunners were picking up the pace and dropping PBs on Saturday.

A group of 87 pounded the pavement of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale for the 177th event including 10 first timers who were welcomed to the crew.

Three running clubs were represented on the day including Whitsunday Running Club, Hydrographic Harriers and The Peacock Firm.

Rodger Walker, Christopher Harvey, Phillipa Baxter, Kyra Hadley and Yvette Deschamps laid it all on the line, beating their top times to achieve new PBs.

Meanwhile Henry Taylor and Nathan Dickin continued their stint on the PB pedestal clinching their fourth and fifth consecutive PBs respectively.

LENDING A HAND: Airlie Beach parkrun volunteers pictured on Saturday morning. Contributed

Volunteers Bob Barford, Matthew Curr, Michelle Grigg, Charley Rose Grigg, Michael Grigg, Jack Grigg, Corrine Hendrikse, Nicole Murphy and Sebastian Vinci once again lent their time and efforts to ensuring parkrun ran smoothly.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or by contacting Airlie Beach parkrun event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.