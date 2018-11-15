Ambos' mobro mission

THEY'RE often first on scene at tragic accidents to save our lives.

Now our local Queensland Ambulance Service staff are sporting some upper-lip fuzz for Movember to raise money and awareness for men's health.

Paramedic Chris Cranmer set up a page for donations and so far they've raised $2350 of the $5000 goal.

Fellow paramedic Damien Ditchburn said it began with a co-worker.

"Leigh (Anderson) started up a fundraising page and after about a week he only had $10, so we all decided to join in so we could actually raise some money,” he joked.

Mr Cranmer said their role in the community gave the paramedics a snapshot into the lives of men in the region and often left him pondering a few questions.

"Have you asked your mate R U OK recently? When was the last time you went to the dentist, or doctor? Is that lump supposed to be there? Am I short of breath? When is the last time I exercised?” he said.

Officer in Charge Steve Thurtle said the team of paramedics wanted to open a conversation about men's health.

"It's not just about raising money, it's about raising awareness. We see a range of men's health issues in our work, so we want to break the silence and generate some conversation, because a lot of it is preventable,” he said.

According to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, Australian males experience more than three times the rate of suicide as females, and only one in four men aged 65 and over gets sufficient physical activity.

Mr Cranmer said men often let their physical and mental health come second to the stress and challenges of everyday life

"By increasing awareness around men's health, we may be able to prevent an ambulance turning up at your door,” he said.

Support the team at https://moteam.co/ airlie-ambo-mo-s.

"This is for our Whitsunday mates.

For the fathers and generations of greats.

This is for our brothers and the children of mothers.

For our boys and their future boys'.

Let's talk about men's health.” - Chris Cranmer