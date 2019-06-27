Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side.
DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side. QCS
Breaking

UPDATE: QCS confirms prisoner transferred to hospital

Jack Evans
by
27th Jun 2019 1:03 PM | Updated: 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: 3:15pm: QUEENSLAND Correctional Services have confirmed a 34 year old male prisoner was transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctons Centre. 

"Queensland Corrective Services can confirm a 34-year-old prisoner was transported to hospital for treatment after presenting with an injured jaw to officers at Capricornia Correctional Centre," a spokesperson said   "The prisoner was assessed by medical staff at the centre before being transferred for further treatment."  

INITIAL 12:45pm: A 35-year-old man is being transported from Capricornia Corrections Centre by Queensland Ambulance Services with a suspected broken jaw.

It is unknown, at this stage, whether the patient is an inmate of a Corrections worker.

More to come.

prisoner prisoner injury qcs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    premium_icon Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    News 'Workers must be empowered to stand up and speak out on safety matters without the fear of reprisal.'

    Will the demolition works in Shute Harbour affect you?

    premium_icon Will the demolition works in Shute Harbour affect you?

    Council News There will be some disruptions in Shute Harbour this weekend

    Knowledge of home track gives teen huge confidence

    premium_icon Knowledge of home track gives teen huge confidence

    Cycling & MTB Rider's national journey brings him back to home track.

    New park will include lakeside pavilion and amphitheater

    premium_icon New park will include lakeside pavilion and amphitheater

    Council News Do you know where this new park is?