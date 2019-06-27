UPDATE: QCS confirms prisoner transferred to hospital

DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side.

DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side. QCS

UPDATE: 3:15pm: QUEENSLAND Correctional Services have confirmed a 34 year old male prisoner was transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctons Centre.

"Queensland Corrective Services can confirm a 34-year-old prisoner was transported to hospital for treatment after presenting with an injured jaw to officers at Capricornia Correctional Centre," a spokesperson said "The prisoner was assessed by medical staff at the centre before being transferred for further treatment."

INITIAL 12:45pm: A 35-year-old man is being transported from Capricornia Corrections Centre by Queensland Ambulance Services with a suspected broken jaw.

It is unknown, at this stage, whether the patient is an inmate of a Corrections worker.

More to come.