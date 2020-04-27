Amp’D Fitness tackles home workouts for Bowen

SUPPORTING mental health and tiring out the homeschooled children, are just a couple of the reasons Bowen’s Amp’D Fitness has taken to sharing home workouts via Facebook.

Having been forced to close due to COVID-19, Amp’D Fitness owner Brendan Ruff said the team had made the decision to pause all memberships, but wanted to ensure their members remained engaged and healthy.

“It’s frustrating, like a lot of people we didn’t have a huge amount of notice, we were just told we had to close,” he said.

“This gives people something to do and keeps us in their mind, whatever we can do to help them stay active. The girls here who do the classes have really taken it on board, Nadine and Merinda.”

Mr Ruff said although physical activity was important to remain healthy in isolation, it was often more important for people’s mental health.

Maintaining training goals and keeping an active mind during the isolation periods was particularly important to deal with stress and anxiety, Mr Ruff said.

“Mostly, it’s for the mental health side of things, something people can do each day, it gives them something to focus on and work towards,” he said.

With the school term resuming and parents facing homeschooling and lockdown rules, Mr Ruff knew children and parents were finding the period particularly difficult, leading them to add a few child-friendly activities into the workouts.

Mr Ruff said the activities, including frog jumps, bear crawls and reserve crab walks, gave both parents and children a fun way to break up the day and have a laugh.

“Because of the homeschooling, I know mums and dads are going a bit crazy,” he said.

“There’s no sport, no soccer, no cricket so this just gives them something to do with mum and dad and something to tire them out a bit.”

With some recent lifting of restrictions, Mr Ruff is hopeful they’ll be able to return to normal training soon, however was not expecting gyms to be one of the first to be reopened.

“We were one of the first to close so I can’t imagine we’ll be one of the first to re-open,” he said.

“The information changes every day, I read something new every day. I will be surprised if we are able to open before September.”