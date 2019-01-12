Amy is enjoying the sunny days

TIME OUT: Dutch visitor Amy Janssen is enjoying the hot weather while travelling in Australia.

AMY Janssen came from the Netherlands to Australia in late September to do an internship and has loved living here.

Studying health and society, the four-month internship at the University of Newcastle has seen Amy working on a project looking at the physical activity of teens.

She is currently on holidays and travelling from Sydney to Cairns for three-and-a-half weeks with her boyfriend.

The pair are travelling on the Greyhound bus and spent three days in Airlie Beach - including doing a one-day cruise around the Whitsunday Islands.

"Here is really beautiful,” Amy said.

She is particularly enjoying the hot weather of Australia at this time of year and the relaxed vibe of the places she has visited.

"It is lovely weather. In the Netherlands it's winter (now).”

What's your favourite destination so far?

I really liked Noosa. I also like the Whitsundays and the cruise we did. Also Fraser Island. It's so hard to choose.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

That Australians like Vegemite.

What's your favourite thing about Australia?

The relaxed vibe. I really like it. It's all good, you don't have to rush. In the Netherlands it's more stressful. I also like that you can go to the beach and just relax after work.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I think I have learned a lot about myself. I learnt to be able to do stuff alone instead of with other people. In the Netherlands I always did things with friends. When I came here I had to explore Newcastle by myself. I also learnt to put myself out there to meet other people. And also to rely on myself.

Where is your next destination?

Townsville and Magnetic Island for two days. I am travelling for three-and-a- half weeks from Sydney to Cairns with my boyfriend.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Take sunscreen and insect repellent. Do lots of hikes to see the beautiful nature.