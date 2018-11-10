An almost-Parisian's time in Oz

CAREFREE: Jennilee Carrier came to Australia for a slower pace and is loving her travels so far.

Georgia Simpson

"SOMEWHERE near Paris,” Jennilee said when queried about where exactly in France she hails from.

The "almost” Parisian spent the last three years in London working as a beautician.

She was lured to our shores by tales of beautiful landscapes, amazing weather (subjective to what state you're in), delicious food, incredible fashion and funnily enough, our high wages.

Growing tired of dreary, grey, and expensive London, she booked a one-way flight with her boyfriend, Nimo.

The couple flew into Melbourne and Jennilee spent four months working at Myer at the Guerlain counter, confirming to friends in London the money is better in Oz.

She's happy to give beauty consults from the back of her van... for a fee of course.

She also thought snorkelling was better in Cairns... But thinks the Whitsundays is one of her favourite places.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

I loved Cairns because it was the first time I had been snorkelling. The water was so clear, you could see all the colours of the different kinds of fish. We saw a really big fish called George, he let us pet him. There was lots of different coral too - it wasn't the brightest, but the shapes and textures were something I wasn't expecting.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I don't think anything is weird, just different! I love how there are public barbeques everywhere. And the public toilets are so good here - so clean and they're everywhere.

Even when I've been in the middle of nowhere on a hike, there is a toilet!

What's your favourite thing about Australia?

It's too hard to choose!

How do you think travel has changed you?

I'm a lot poorer, but richer for it with life experience. It's a cliché but you learn so much about yourself and your character.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Wear sunscreen and a hat! I have been burnt since I got here.