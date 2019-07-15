An argument that led to a $1000 fine

A man has been fined almost $1000 for drink driving in a backpacker's carpark.

A MAN has been fined almost $1000 for drink driving in a backpacker's carpark.

Roy Benjamin Wolski, 26, from Mackay, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 8 to one count of drink driving over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Wolski admitted to driving whilst drunk when police were called to the Base Backpackers regarding a disturbance between Wolski and his girlfriend on March 16, at 1.45am.

The court heard, Wolski told police he had consumed 10 to 11 drinks that night in a seven-hour period when he blew .144.

The only previous history Wolski had was a low range drink driving from 2011 when he was a P-plate driver.

The court heard Wolski had already been without a licence since the night of the incident.

Magistrate James Morton said alcohol was an aggravating factor in the events that unfolded that night.

"Things didn't go well for you that night (Wolski) - this is what alcohol does to you young fellas, it makes you go stupid,” he said.

Wolski was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for five months with convictions recorded.