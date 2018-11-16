An East Coast get away for Tara

SUNSHINE: Tara Smout is loving the warm weather and time off from work at home in England.

SUNSHINE: Tara Smout is loving the warm weather and time off from work at home in England. Georgia Simpson

Sitting pretty like a modern-day Snow White, Tara Smout is only on our golden shores for three weeks, before she goes back to England.

She's taken a short break from her stressful, but rewarding job in social work, for some rest and relaxation, and has always wanted to come to Australia.

It's apparent that Tara craves the warmth and beautiful beaches, as she lists previous holiday destinations as Bali and the Caribbean.

She wishes she had more time to explore, but wants to come back to discover more of the West Coast next time she has a holiday.

She can't wait to go to Cairns, and is particularly looking forward to going snorkelling when she gets there.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

I loved Sydney, I had a whole week there, and I got to be reunited with my best friend who has been out here for the last year.

The city had such an vibrancy and energy about it and it was amazing sitting down by the harbour having a drink and overlooking the opera house.

I also love the Whitsundays, I wish I had a bit more time here.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I've noticed there are public barbecues everywhere, but everybody is always using them!? If there were public barbecues in England, no one would use them.

What's your favourite thing about Australia?

I love the warm weather and the beaches!

Everyone and everything is so vibrant, it's like the saturation has been turned all the way up.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I think it would change anyone - you're with new people from all over the world and you're amongst different cultures, and you're experiencing new places. You'd have to be very narrow minded if you didn't take anything away from a travel experience.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Just got for it! Do everything and enjoy it.