An 'inland oasis' among the hills

CONCEPT designs to transform Collinsville into an 'inland oasis' have been drawn up in an effort to boost the town's tourism appeal.

Members of Whitsunday Regional Council and external contractors made a tour of the Collinsville recently to come up with ideas on how to beautify the town.

Early concept plans involve upgrading the town's entrances, as well as refurbishing Conway St, Sonoma St, Stanley St and Railway Rd.

Stanley Street in Collinsville.

The estimated cost of the upgrade is about $2.5 million.

Division 4 councillor Peter Ramage said it was Collinsville's turn to have its own beautification program.

"We're in the early stages of it all,” Cr Ramage said.

"We've got to get costings on it, and it's got to go to a community consultation before anything becomes definite before coming back to council for approval.

"We might lose a few car parks but I think our community can work around that and I think all-in-all it will be a major uplift to the town.”

Sonoma Street in Collinsville.

Cr Ramage said Collinsville had been attracting a lot of RV tourism of late and will start running destination tours to and from the town's RV Park.

The tours will showcase iconic places such as the Bowen River Hotel, the Rodeo grounds and the Burdekin Falls Dam.

The beautification would also highlight the town's rich mining history.

"I'd like to see the mining companies donate old bits of equipment that I know are out there,” he said.

"There is some in the historical society and we'd like to place them at the town entrances.”

The Pit Pony Statue in Collinsville.

Cr Ramage said the next step would be to get a definite costing of the project, which will be put to council.

Council will also seek government grants to help fund the project to keep pressure off the ratepayers.

Cr Ramage said the project would be a positive thing for Collinsville, which is one of the biggest revenue-earning towns in the region.

He acknowledged fellow councillor John Collins for his support.