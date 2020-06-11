‘An inspiration’: Heartfelt words for lawyer

Lawyer Melissa Nielsen is being remembered for her vibrant personality, warm smile and her deep love for her family.

Lawyer Melissa Nielsen is being remembered for her vibrant personality, warm smile and her deep love for her family.

THE death of beloved Cairns lawyer Melissa Nielsen has sparked an outpouring of sympathy from the Cairns community, with family, friends and members of the business community offering condolences.

Friends and loved ones have taken to social media today to share their memories.

Ange Collins: An incredible business woman, with a warm smile, heart of gold and an amazing gift for supporting women with basic maternal necessities through "Send Hope Not Flowers". My heart goes out to the family and the team at Miller Harris with sincere condolences, so sorry for your loss. I'll always remember you as an inspiration Melissa, RIP

Kat Caravella: Melissa was a big part of our football community and this news has saddened us immensely. Always positive and vibrant, she loved her kids deeply and wanted the best for them in every way. She will be greatly missed

Send Hope Not Flowers: Melissa was our biggest champion and we are truly devastated. We want to ensure her incredible contribution to our maternal health charity is marked with a meaningful and permanent tribute and are discussing ways to do this with Dr Barry Kirby - a man she admired deeply. Barry has sent his condolences to Melissa's family and her friends and colleagues today. He says he will remember her being "passionate about helping PNG mothers and our work here, always happy and joyous...Her love and caring for mothers in PNG beamed from her smiling eyes."

Tara Arnold: Fly high my beautiful cousin <3 you are loved beyond measure and missed beyond words <3

Sally Mlikota: Extremely sad news. A vibrant personality, a wife, a mum, a daughter, a sister and so much more. Our heart felt condolences to everyone affected.

Amy Schultz: Incredibly heartbreaking news. I will always remember her vibrant personality, her amazing sense in fashion and her unconditional love for everyone around her. Melissa had a heart of gold and was an inspiration to anyone that knew her. I count myself lucky to have worked for her for the time I did, she moulded me professionally into the person I am today and I am forever grateful. My thoughts are with the MH team and Melissa's family. RIP, beautiful angel.

Kate Dunne: This is truly heartbreaking. Melissa you were such a beautiful and inspirational person. My heart goes out to your beautiful family

Tracey Dalziel: My beautiful niece, loved by everyone. Miss you Liss, shine bright beautiful

Jacqui Lee Long: Incredibly heartbreaking news of such an inspirational women. Our heartfelt condolences to Melissa's family and friends and the team at Miller Harris.

Michele Annison: Just an all round incredible human being who will live on in those who knew and loved her. Heart felt condolences to her beautiful family and her much loved work family. RIP Melissa

Jaci Woodward : Melissa, you will be sorely missed. But your smile and laughter will be forever remembered.

Rachelle Cooke: Some lights shine so bright they can never be extinguished. May this bursary inspire the next generation of strong, determined, courageous and inspiring young leaders.

Originally published as 'An inspiration': Heartfelt words about Melissa