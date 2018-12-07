Menu
CHEERS: Co-Owners Leah McMillian and Josh Knutson have worked hard to make sure their beloved Anchor Bar is open in time for Christmas
News

Anchored on the hill

by Georgia Simpson
7th Dec 2018 1:00 PM

SUNSET sippers at the beloved Anchor Bar is once again an option, after it reopened its doors on Tuesday.

The local favourite has been sorely missed over the two months it was forced to close, after a small fire damaged the kitchen in late October.

Owners Josh Knutson and Leah McMillan alluded to some exciting new specials; think Summer Sunday Roasts with rotating meats, like lamb with a refreshing mint couscous or ham with a pineapple salsa.

"We're just focussing on a soft opening this week, so we can ease back into it and let our new staff become familiar with everything,” he said.

Mr Knutson believes it's the diversity of the bar perched atop Orchid Drive with panoramic views over the bay, that makes the iconic venue so appealing to everyone.

"You can go for a swim, play pool, you can sit down on the terrace, or sit on the upper terrace- it's just laid back and has a chilled vibe.

"I've got great staff, and we're running with the same share-style menu so you all already know the food is good too,” he said.

Mr Knutson said that although the fire was a blow, the support he has received from the community has been amazing.

"I'd just like to send out a huge thanks to everyone, the whole community for the support.

"All the nice messages and offers to help from locals and businesses; It just shows how cool this place is, especially the people.”

