And that's a wrap for WFC folks

IT HAS been a tough season for the Whitsunday Football Club (WFC), but they're already looking forward to coming back bigger and better in 2018.

Player-manager Anthony Nobilia said that despite it being the end of the season for both men's teams, he is so proud of the effort from players.

"I applaud the guys who put in 100% and were there week in and week out,” he said.

"We have been short of players as some of our good guys left the region in search of work after Debbie so we knew the season was going to be incredibly tough.

"We are looking forward to going bigger and better next season and with the re-allocation of the fields we should have a new space so we don't have to share training sessions any more.”

Last weekend the Men's Premier team drew 2-2 against the Mackay Brothers and the Reserves suffered a crucial loss 0-7 loss to the Mackay Lions which has kept them out of the semi-finals.

Trailing 0-3 at half-time, the Reserves turned a flat first half around after a pep talk from the coach too late in the game to make the winning difference.

Stand-out player Nathan Sothmann covered the field well with Nobilia stepping into the goal despite a sprained ankle to free up more players for the field.

"Unfortunately Lions were just very good at getting those balls into the back of the net on the weekend,” said Nobilia.

The women's Premiers lost 0-3 to City Brothers in their last and closest game of the season.

Captain Michelle Wild said both teams had their chances but the Brothers just were better at converting possession to goals.

"We probably had a little more of the possession but ours just hit the crossbar more,” she said.

"Rebecca Paige was outstanding in goal and Fiona McTavish our centre back was great across the back line.

"It's been a hard season and we have struggled with the players but I think the girls are looking forward to a fresh start next season.

"We have had some wonderful players from Mackay come up and fill in for us and we had 12 reliable players but we probably needed an extra three more to get us out of trouble.

"The next thing on the agenda is the presentation night coming up in early October, we are all looking forward to a good time.”