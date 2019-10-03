Andergrove shooter: ‘I tried nice, now you asked for this’

A MACKAY man who once threatened to melt his former girlfriend's face off with caustic soda later went to her Andergrove home and fired shots when she would not answer his calls or messages.

What began as an argument over text ended in terror for the 24-year-old mother when Mark Brenton Payne burst into her Tropical Ave house brandishing a gun.

After a four-day manhunt, he was arrested holed up in another home with altered weapons and ammunition.

Mackay District Court heard the pair had been in a relationship for about nine months and nightmares from the home invasion still tormented her more than a year later.

"He had previously threatened to melt (her) face off with caustic soda on one occasion when he was apparently under the influence of the dangerous drug methylamphetamine," Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said.

The young woman and Payne began texting on the morning of October 3, 2019.

Mr Jackson said Payne told her "that's it, now I hate you" and when she replied he said "now you're going to see why you should show me respect, I tried being nice, now you asked for this".

The court heard she blocked his number about 1pm.

She was at home with her brother and his friends that evening when Payne arrived and loudly bashed on the front door and screamed "you can't talk to me, but you've got all these people here".

The scene of a suspected shooting at Andergrove in October 2019.

Mr Jackson told the court Payne tried to rip the locked front screen door open, before pulling up his shirt revealing the gun's handle.

"He then ran to the back door … she tried to get to the door before him, but he managed to get inside. He was holding the gun in his right hand," Mr Jackson said.

"He was throwing his arms around the room, he was pointing the gun at everything and he was yelling at the (woman) things like 'you've asked for this'."

More stories:

Shandee murder trial: Mum fears Crown blew its chance

'You destroyed me': Teen's harrowing letter to abuser

While he was gesticulating, he struck a saucepan containing teriyaki sauce and a glass bowl, both of which hit the woman and covered her in teriyaki sauce.

Mr Jackson said some splashed in her eye causing her pain and she believed she had been blinded.

When the woman yelled about who was in the house, Payne said, "this is how much I don't give a f***" and fire two shots from the gun before fleeing the scene.

Mr Jackson said police were called and the woman initially told officers she did not know who the offender was "out of fear that he would seek retribution against her" before admitting the truth.

More police arrive at Andergrove crime scene: Reports of shots fired near a school in Andergrove.

Four days later police surrounded another Andergrove home where Payne was holed up and he was arrested. As a result, police seized weapon parts and ammunition.

"It was clear markings had been removed from a number of the pistol parts," Mr Jackson said, adding at least two weapons were capable of being fired.

Payne, 28, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including aggravated possession of a category H weapon, burglary and threatening violence, possessing a category H and category D weapon, possessing drugs and used utensils.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said the incident "had a very significant impact on her life" affecting her university studies, her confidence and her anxiety.

"This has affected almost every moment of her life," Mr Jackson said.

"For example any loud noises and she will scream, and she often has nightmares and wakes crying.

"And I don't wish to overdramatise this in terms of my wording but even during her sleep Mr Payne is affecting her in her life."

Police confirm multiple shots fired at Andergrove: Detectives are on scene after a shooting at Andergrove

This is Payne's fourth time fronting the district court.

He has a long history of drug addiction linked to his mother's death from alcohol abuse when he was a teen.

The court heard he also had a checkered history littered with drug offences as well as prior entries for violence.

Months before this offence he was jailed in New South Wales for common assault and stalking involving a former partner. But Judge Deborah Richards said the offending could not have been too serious based on the penalty.

The court heard in 2017 Payne was sentenced before Judge Richards for another violent home invasion of a woman known to him and had been on parole for that offence when he committed the latest home invasion.

The scene of a shooting at Andergrove in October 2019.

"In my submission, Mr Payne presents as a very real risk to the community," Mr Jackson said.

"He obtained a gun, that in and of itself is a very serious concern, that he has the capacity to obtain a gun and in fact more than one gun, that he has the capacity to store them. That he took that gun to another location and not just any location … that he then used that gun.

"He brandished the gun outside the house, he brandished the gun inside the house, he waved it around and then outside he fired to shots. At least one of those in my submission was fired horizontally.

"That presents as a very real risk to members … he also presents in my submission as a very real risk to (the woman)."

Police attend incident in Andergrove: Witnesses said multiple police cars arrived at this Andergrove home on Bedford Rd.

The court heard differing views from Mr Jackson and defence barrister Scott McLennan about where Payne fired the shots.

Mr McLennan told the court his client said he fired the shots into the air and should be sentenced on that basis.

Since his arrest last year Payne has spent 378 days in custody.

The court heard in that time, he had been engaged in full-time education and had completed an anger management course.

He was also waiting to complete a domestic violence course, which had been unavailable.

Judge Richards said there was something wrong with Payne that he kept attacking his partners.

Mr McLennan said his client had been diagnosed with foetal alcohol syndrome as a result of his mother's drinking and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

"He's struggled with drug addiction over a number of years as well," Mr McLennan said.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

The court heard Payne's father, who was in court to support him, had bought a unit in Brisbane for his son to live in, in a bid to get him out of Mackay.

Mr McLennan said his client had managed to stay clean from drugs for a time in 2018 and he started a relationship with the woman in Christmas of that year.

"By that time, Mr Payne had unfortunately returned to methylamphetamine use and he and the (woman) were using the drug daily," Mr McLennan said.

The court heard in March 2019 he flew to Sydney to visit a former girlfriend, who called the police on him and he ended up spending about two months in custody.

Mr McLennan said when Payne returned to Mackay, he resumed his relationship with the woman and they abstained from drug use.

The court heard the pair had confessed their love to each other but then she told Payne she needed some space.

Mr McLennan said this was the backdrop to the offending.

Judge Richards delayed handing down her penalty so a pre sentence report could be compiled including a psychiatric report.

The case has been adjourned to December 1 for sentence.