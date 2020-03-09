Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Andrew hires ‘formidable’ lawyer to fight FBI

by New York Post
9th Mar 2020 5:12 AM

 

Besieged Prince Andrew has hired Britain's "most formidable" extradition lawyer to protect him against an FBI inquiry into his late billionaire paedophile chum Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was publicly criticised by US authorities in January for repeatedly failing to co-operate with the ongoing investigation into Epstein's alleged sex crimes, the New York Post reports.

 

He is still so worried about being forced to talk, he is now hiring an "eminent team of lawyers" to "fend off" the FBI, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 60-year-old royal's legal team is led by Clare Montgomery, one of the UK's leading extradition lawyers who has represented world leaders, including former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Ms Montgomery charges $A2000-an-hour and has been described as "the most formidable member of the bar".

 

Prince Andrew also directly hired Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defense solicitor who works international cases - and is a crisis-management specialist. "He's as sharp as a blade, he's absolutely brilliant," one acquaintance said.

Assembling the team shows just how "hugely seriously" the duke is taking the threat of legal moves to make him talk, sources say.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jeffrey epstein law lawyer prince andrew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Edutourism on the cards for the Whitsundays

        premium_icon Edutourism on the cards for the Whitsundays

        News Involving tourists in coral gardening projects was just one of the ideas floated as part of the $14 million Reef Islands Initiative.

        • 9th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Car crashes into convenience store in Airlie Beach

        premium_icon Car crashes into convenience store in Airlie Beach

        News The incident occurred early on Sunday morning.

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        Health Coronavirus Queensland: Brisbane ICU doctor warns of ‘viral tornado’

        MY FIRST YEAR: All smiles for the region’s Preppies

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: All smiles for the region’s Preppies

        My First Year Take a look the region’s newest students from around the Whitsundays.