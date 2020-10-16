Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

WATCH THE REPLAY: Andrew Powell answers your questions

Nadja Fleet
15th Oct 2020 3:07 PM | Updated: 8:03 PM

 

If you have left this tab open for a while, make sure you hit refresh to see the livestream when it is live.

The state election is upon us and if you have a question for your candidate, this is your chance to ask.

The Daily is putting your questions to Glass House LNP candidate Andrew Powell live on susnshinecoastdaily.com.au from 7.30pm tonight.

Want the candidate to answer your questions? Email scdaily@news.com.au.

Mr Powell has faced strong competition at the past two elections from Labor's Brent Hampstead and the coming vote shapes to be a similar contest.

Five things we learnt from Noosa debate

Seven things we learnt from Caloundra debate

Mr Powell has held the seat since 2009, having defended a slim margin against Mr Hampstead at the 2017 election.

Other challengers this year include Andrew McLean for The Greens, Graeme Campbell for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, James McDonald from the United Australia Party and IMOP's Laressa McCoy.

The electorate for which they are vying has no beach frontage but takes in the glory of the Glass House Mountains, dairy country around Maleny and Kenilworth as well as the rural hub of Peachester.

Mr Hampstead has told the Daily he will not be attending tonight's online debate.

More Stories

andrew powell election forum glass house livestream queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland holiday homes of the year revealed

        Premium Content Queensland holiday homes of the year revealed

        Travel Two of the nation’s top holiday homes are located in Queensland and one of the two isn’t what you would expect.

        • 16th Oct 2020 5:49 AM
        Three teens arrested in Bowen face burglary charges

        Premium Content Three teens arrested in Bowen face burglary charges

        Crime They have been accused of break-ins and other offences across Mackay, Ayr and...

        Brains behind new restaurant are no strangers to hospitality

        Premium Content Brains behind new restaurant are no strangers to hospitality

        Business New fusion restaurant opens its doors this week.

        Full list: Political donations our candidates have received

        Premium Content Full list: Political donations our candidates have received

        Politics Every donation for Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin candidates listed...