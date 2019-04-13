Angelina Jolie ‘wants Brad Pitt back’

Angelina Jolie wants to win back estranged husband Brad Pitt, it has been reported.

Her surprise marriage U-turn is behind the reason why she is dragging out tortuous divorce negotiations, sources close to the former couple say.

Brad has reportedly turned down the idea of a reconciliation. Picture: Jason LaVeris

The Sun reported that Brad has turned down the idea of a romantic reconciliation but wants a harmonious relationship for the sake of their kids.

A source said: "Angelina has made it clear to Brad that she wants to be back in a relationship with him.

"She would like them to be a family again and doesn't seem capable of moving on.

"That's why she is making it so difficult for Brad with every detail of their divorce."

Brad's main concern is being a dad for their six children, the insider added.

The source said: "Brad has consistently kept his mouth shut because all he cares about is his kids.

"Angelina is making it horrendous for him and drawing out the process, but it's not going to make him consider going back.

"He just wants it all settled - in reality, this could have been over a year ago - but she won't let go."

Brad is focusing his attention on his kids. Picture: WireImage

Last year, Angelina admitted her relationship with Brad had become "bad" and claimed that she was adjusting to life as a single woman.

The couple - who share biological children Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, plus Angelina's three adopted kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, and Zahara, 14 - have had various disputes since their shock divorce in 2016.

Four weeks after their split was announced, Brad was investigated by the FBI and Child Services over claims he had physically abused Maddox during a "boozy" flight on a private jet. The charges were later dropped.

And after they hired a private judge and requested details of their divorce case remained private in January 2017, tensions erupted due to accusations by their lawyers.

The couple were married for two years. Picture: Getty

Angelina's legal team claimed Brad hadn't paid "meaningful" child support for almost two years and asked a judge to confirm the divorce before resolving other issues.

Brad's camp said he had paid $A2 million in two years.

They stated he had given Angelina a $A11 million loan to help her try to buy the house she was living in for their family, while also claiming Brad was the one who was trying to dissolve the marriage and accused Angelina's camp of trying to "manipulate" media coverage of the divorce.

After the public spat, Angelina and Brad's teams both went quiet and the pair were last spotted together in February this year in a lawyer's office in LA, where it was believed they were finalising their divorce settlement.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.