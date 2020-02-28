Angle grinder used in motorcycle theft

STOLEN: A green, 2004 Kawasaki ZX was stolen from a complex car park on Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach, shortly after 8.30pm on February 27.

STOLEN: A green, 2004 Kawasaki ZX was stolen from a complex car park on Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach, shortly after 8.30pm on February 27.

AN ANGLE grinder has been used in an overnight motorcycle theft in Airlie Beach.

A green, 2004 Kawasaki ZX was stolen from a complex car park on Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach, shortly after 8.30pm on February 27.

Police say the motorcycle was locked and secured at the time of the theft, with an angle grinder used to cut through a padlock securing it.

The only ignition key for the motorcycle was discovered missing by the owner about one month ago.

The registration number of the bike is 499QX, with police now encouraging anyone who may have information about the current location of the motorcycle or the offence itself to contact police as soon as possible.