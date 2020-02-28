Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOLEN: A green, 2004 Kawasaki ZX was stolen from a complex car park on Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach, shortly after 8.30pm on February 27.
STOLEN: A green, 2004 Kawasaki ZX was stolen from a complex car park on Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach, shortly after 8.30pm on February 27.
Crime

Angle grinder used in motorcycle theft

Jordan Gilliland
28th Feb 2020 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANGLE grinder has been used in an overnight motorcycle theft in Airlie Beach.

A green, 2004 Kawasaki ZX was stolen from a complex car park on Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach, shortly after 8.30pm on February 27.

Police say the motorcycle was locked and secured at the time of the theft, with an angle grinder used to cut through a padlock securing it.

The only ignition key for the motorcycle was discovered missing by the owner about one month ago.

The registration number of the bike is 499QX, with police now encouraging anyone who may have information about the current location of the motorcycle or the offence itself to contact police as soon as possible.

airlie beach crime kawasaki motorcycle theft whitsunday crimes whitsunday police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grundy takes new role on development board

        premium_icon Grundy takes new role on development board

        Business A wide-spanning career in the Whitsundays made him “tick all the boxes”

        Restoring the reef one piece of coral at a time

        premium_icon Restoring the reef one piece of coral at a time

        News Coral gardening initiative gives hope for the future of the reef

        Youth, adventure market target of new competition

        Youth, adventure market target of new competition

        News The aim is to increase the Whitsundays’ youth market from 120,000 a year

        ’It gives us a voice and chance to come home’

        premium_icon ’It gives us a voice and chance to come home’

        News Indigenous tour in the Whitsundays welcomed by traditional owners