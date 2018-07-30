Angler makes fishy find in Landcruiser's tank

While at sea a Bowen fisho returned to the mainland to make a fishy find.

WE have all heard of fish being kept in tanks but this tank was never meant for a marine inhabitant.

Between July 25 and July 29, a resident of Bowen was at sea, their Toyota Landcruiser was parked at a Bowen address.

Arriving back on the mainland at 7pm on July 29 the car was driven to a local service station and it was discovered that the car's lights were not working.

A quick inspection revealed that electrical wires were all cut.

But the more alarming discovery was made when at attempt was made to fill up.

The owner of the Landcruiser went to place the nozzle of the fuel pump into the tank when it was discovered a fish was blocking the way.

The matter has been reported to Bowen Police and witnesses to the tampering are asked to contact Bowen Police.

Queensland Police Service said "It only takes one wrong wire to be cut in circumstances like these and drivers, passengers and other road users lives can be placed at very high risk”.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.