Anglers reeling in epic catches around region

SPOT ON: Marc Te Ture with a pretty gold spot cod caught trolling a hard body while out with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Rockwalls

QUEENFISH, trevally and small mackerel have been readily taking live baits, spoons and surface lures early mornings and late afternoon into the evening.

Shute Harbour pontoon is back in action and so was the fishing at the weekend.

Early morning and late afternoon are the times to chase pelagic with live baits, floating pilchards and spoons all working well.

Lightly-weighted baits of prawns or pilchards will give you a chance of a blue tusk, coral trout or sweetlip.

Sandra Mitchell shows off her catch. She took the sweetlip at Line Reef using squid bait.

Islands

THE weekend was a little tough with the full moon.

Tuna and mackerel have been about in numbers taking 25gm slugs, spoons and small soft plastics cast into the feeding schools or balled-up bait fish and retrieve as fast as possible.

Fringing and shallower reefs have started fishing better and this will improve as the water clears up.

Coral trout, sweetlip and tusk fish can be caught using pilchard, prawns and squid baits.

A big barra landed at Lake Proserpine with Lake Proserpine Fishing Charters.

Those who ventured wide into deeper water reported a few jewfish and nannygai. As we get away from the full moon and into the neap tides fishing large strip baits, squid and plastics should yield excellent results.

Creeks and rivers

THE rivers and creeks were quiet with the large tides over the weekend.

Try trolling 5-8 metre divers and live baiting areas of the rivers where you can find slower movement in the current.

As we come into better tides, fishing gutters and rock bars during the run-in tide should find feeding salmon and grunter willing to take baits of prawns, strip baits or soft plastics and vibes. Crabs should also improve as the week gets along. Moving them around the river will help put a few more crabs into the pot.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Lynette Robb holds an impressive spanish mackerel caught near Hayman Island this week.

Dingo Beach / Hydeaway Bay

THE outer edges of the islands have been quiet this week with the best action right inshore on all the close-to-home patches.

The shallow reefs have fired up with good numbers of trout and sweetlip being caught.

Fresh cut baits have been working the best with big slabs of fresh stripey leading the way for the bigger fish.

Also up in the shallows plenty of bait is getting pushed in on the mainland headlands and beaches bringing with them plenty of pelagic species.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing