Anglers take shelter to chase coral trout

Local lad Shannon Matthews, 8, caught his first ever queenfish last week.

DINGO BEACH/HYDEAWAY BAY

WELL, that's the end of our run of glory weather for a bit, it looks like it's going to blow the oysters off the rocks for a few days.

Don't forget that when it's blowing a rotten south-easter you can still launch your boat at Dingo Beach and enjoy a fish in calm, safe water.

As fishing will be restricted to inshore waters for a bit I suggest having a go at catching coral trout.

The fringing reefs straight out in front of Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay all hold good fish, as does nearby Saddleback Island and Georges Point.

Around the turn of the tide is generally when the better fish bite but you can still snag a few on the ebb as well.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters

Heath Daniels caught this beauty on a Reel Addiction Fishing Charter. It's a Coral Trout, and they've been coming in off the shallow country recently. Contributed

ISLANDS

THE islands have fished well with great numbers of coral trout and large sweetlip being caught.

The best reports are coming from anglers fishing 10-15m around the fringing reef near South Molle Island, Hook Island and Hayman Island.

Best results have been from anglers using half pilchards and fresh fillet baits on the run-out tide.

Local girl Ella Chapman with her first grunter. Sea Fever Sportfishing

Spanish mackerel numbers have been increasing with a fair few reports coming from the outer islands around Mackerel Bay and Dolphin Point by anglers trolling hard body deep diving lures and floating live baits.

The reports from the deeper water around the islands has been good with plenty of nannygai being caught and the odd jewfish still showing up.

Jamie walker from Victoria with a ripper red emperor caught on Saturday at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Sea Fever Sportfishing

RIVERS AND CREEKS

THE Proserpine River has been fishing and crabbing extremely well with reports of some great barramundi.

The best reports are coming from around the mouth of the river by anglers trolling and live baiting with the bottom of the tide being the best time to catch a fish.

Thompsons Creek and Billy's Creek have had great reports of crabs and mangrove jack, with anglers saying the run-in tide is the best to target mangrove jack using mullet fillets and half pilchards.

The smaller coastal creeks will be a good place to target mangrove jack and barramundi as the tides get bigger with the new moon.

Reece Matthews, 11, with a 50cm golden trevally caught luring the shallows. Sea Fever Sportfishing

ROCK WALLS AND SHORE FISHING

The Port of Airlie rock wall has been fishing well with some great size mangrove jack and barramundi being caught by angler flicking lures and live baits.

Cannonvale Beach has recently had a fair few anglers catching whiting and flathead on the run-in tide.

Shute Harbour was fishing extremely well in the early hours of the morning and late at night with anglers reporting big schools of giant trevally and tarpon smashing bait.

Coral Beach has been the place to catch a coral trout from the shore.

Grant Spees,

Whitsunday Fishing World