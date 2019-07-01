FREE SPEECH: Anglicans set new social media guidelines

THE Church of England is to publish social media guidelines in a first time bid to tackle online abuse and misleading content.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will unveil the set of online principles as part of a live Q&A; at Facebook's UK headquarters on Monday.

Justin Welby will also outline a digital charter which the church hopes will try to foster a more positive online atmosphere.

"Social media has transformed the way we live our lives. As Christians we are called to engage in a way which is shaped by the example of Jesus," Mr Welby said.

"As we respond to the call on each of us to be witnesses to Jesus Christ, I encourage all of us to consider how we live our lives as witnesses online.

"Each time we interact online we have the opportunity either to add to currents of cynicism and abuse or to choose instead to share light and grace.

"My prayer is that through these guidelines and charter we can encourage regular and not-so-regular churchgoers, sceptics and those who are surprised to find themselves interested, to be open to think and experience more of the Christian faith."

The charter is centred on five principles of truth, kindness, welcome, inspiration and togetherness, with an opportunity for people to sign up in support, the church said.

Meanwhile the social media guidelines include principles such as ensuring the safety of children, young people and vulnerable adults, being honest and not misleading others.

Being kind also features, as does taking responsibility and being accountable for what each person does, says and writes, as well as respecting copyright and always crediting where it is due.