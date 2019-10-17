Anglicare store is on the move in Proserpine

FOOD FOR ALL: John Langford, Ingrid Ruck, Emma Upston and Jeff Boyle outside the first Anglicare Low Cost Food Assist Centre in Proserpine. The new premises will be ready to open next Thursday.

FOOD FOR ALL: John Langford, Ingrid Ruck, Emma Upston and Jeff Boyle outside the first Anglicare Low Cost Food Assist Centre in Proserpine. The new premises will be ready to open next Thursday. Georgia Simpson

A SHOP where food staples are sold at a cheaper price is on the move.

From next Thursday, people will be able to find the Anglicare Low Cost Food Assist Centre at the St Paul's Anglican Church on Main St.

The centre opened on Proserpine's Main St about a year ago, and it has played a vital role in the community.

Pension recipients as well as health care or concession card holders have been able present to the centre and save on pantry staples.

The need for a centre in the Whitsunday region was identified by Proserpine Community Centre Coordinator Ingrid Ruck and Anglicare Mackay Whit- sunday regional director John Langford when they noticed an increase in people every week coming to the PCC for food relief.

Macrossan Amiet played a huge role in helping to establish the shop and sponsored the centre right through its first year.

However, the lease is up and now the passionate group of people behind the centre are busy moving everything to a new location.

Mrs Ruck said the kind- ness of the local clergyman at the church was a wonder- ful sign of community spirit.

Mr Langford said the low cost of staples meant people could spend their money more widely in the community.

"The low cost ... it really does allow people to reason- ably meet their food require- ments each week,” he said.

"People can buy something from the centre for 15 cents, where they would normally pay $3-4 dollars for the same item. It's a comparative difference for people,” he said.

The temporary location for the centre can be found at St Paul's Church, down the end of the driveway, in the offices on the right.