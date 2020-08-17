Anglo American boss to front coal mining inquiry
THE boss of mining giant Anglo American’s metallurgical coal business will appear as a witness during today’s Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry in Brisbane.
Chief executive Tyler Mitchelson will be the first evidence to give evidence as the inquiry enters its third week.
The August hearings have focused on the role of the Mines Inspectorate, the role of the industry and site safety and health representatives and how the management structure and employment arrangements of the mining companies may impact on mine safety.
They have also explored the methane exceedances at Grasstree, Moranbah North and Oaky North mines.
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham announced the Coal Mining Board of Inquiry in the wake of the Grosvenor mine disaster, which left five workers with horrific burns injuries.
Anglo American is the mine owner.
Hearings into the Grosvenor incident are expected to occur later this year.
Members of the public are encouraged to observe the hearings on livestream or attend the hearings in person.
A livestream broadcast will be available on the inquiry’s website and is accessible from any internet enabled device.
The hearings will be held in court 17 of the Brisbane Magistrates Court.
Week three witness list:
August 17
Tyler Mitchelson – Head of Metallurgical Coal Anglo American plc
Chief Executive Officer Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Pty Ltd
Warwick Jones – Head of Human Resources
Anglo American plc – BC Met Coal
August 18
Warwick Jones – Head of Human Resources
Anglo American plc – BC Met Coal
Damien Wynn – Site Senior Executive
Grasstree Mine
August 19
Gavin Taylor
Professor Michael Quinlan – Emeritus Professor of Industrial Relations
University of New South Wales – Business School,
Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia
August 20
Professor Michael Quinlan – Emeritus Professor of Industrial Relations
University of New South Wales – Business School,
Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia
John Sleigh – Vice President Northern Region
Mine Managers Association of Australia
August 21
Ben Lewis – Regional Director
One Key Resources Limited
Greg Dalliston – Retired Industry Safety and Health Representative