Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Anglo stops operations at Moranbah mine after evacuation

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
21st Feb 2021 5:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Operations at a Moranbah mine have been stopped after an underground incident triggered workers to evacuate the site.

Anglo American management at Moranbah North withdrew workers overnight Saturday "following a change in underground conditions", a company spokeswoman said.

"We withdrew our people as a safety precaution in accordance with our procedures," she said.

Operations were stopped and were yet to resume late Sunday as Anglo American works to understand the nature of the incident in greater detail.

It is understood that will include collecting and analysing gas monitoring data and the mines inspectorate has been notified.

"We are currently taking steps to address the incident, in liaison with the regulator, prior to finalising a further risk assessment with a cross section of the workforce before resuming operations," the Anglo spokeswoman said.

 

The Grosvenor mine conveyor. Picture: Anglo American
The Grosvenor mine conveyor. Picture: Anglo American

"The safety of our workforce remains our priority and we are keeping them closely informed as we work through these technical issues."

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident which occurred overnight Saturday.

Underground mining at Moranbah North started in 1998 and the site currently operates one underground longwall and two development units.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The mine produces five to six million tonnes of hard coking coal per annum.

It is located 16km north of Moranbah.

anglo american mining news moranbah north moranbah north mine
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: First Queenslanders to receive vaccine

        Premium Content Revealed: First Queenslanders to receive vaccine

        News As 100 Queenslanders receive a text message telling them they’re first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, these frontline workers already know it.

        Gloves off: MP slams lack of action on urgent road projects

        Premium Content Gloves off: MP slams lack of action on urgent road projects

        News Dawson MP George Christensen says funding has been available for years but the...

        Bruce Highway upgrade works to cause traffic delays: TMR

        Premium Content Bruce Highway upgrade works to cause traffic delays: TMR

        News The Mackay Northern Access Upgrade works are one of four roadworks projects set to...

        FLASHBACK: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

        Community Flooding at Hamilton Plains was causing concern, sand went missing at Airlie Beach...