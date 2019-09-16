Raging fires reveal filthy habit on coastline

Some of the rubbish collected after the fires ran through the beachside reserves near Angourie.

IT IS considered one of the most beautiful coastlines in our country, but the fires that ravaged the Angourie area last week have revealed a dirty little secret.

Rubbish left needlessly in the reserves and hidden by the green surrounds has been revealed as the fire burned away its camouflage last week.

Members of the Angourie an Wooloweyah Coast Care took time on Sunday to bring their beloved coastline back to pristine condition.

And they couldn't believe the amount of rubbish waiting beneath the surface in Spooky Valley towards the Blue Pools and Green Point Heritage Walk.

"We collected 50 bags of rubbish in an hour," Angourie Coast Care member Will Webber said.

"We had 25 people in the team, and pulled out 50 bags in that time."

Mr Webber said the rubbish was mostly bottles, cans, and tyres tossed into the reserve and the odd drinking session near the blue pools.

"When you come to such a beautiful place, I can't understand the mentality you have to have to toss the rubbish away."

"It's such a beautiful pristine place, and there are even bins around. We don't understand why.

"A lot of the bottles are smashed, so they've been thrown in there."

Mr Webber said they would head down to Mara Creek car park to continue the cleanup, and said he'd already seen evidence of more mess.

"It seems like wherever there's a road or a pass, there's rubbish."

The coast care groups meet regularly to plant trees and spray bitou bush to help maintain the beachside environments.