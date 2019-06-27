Menu
Akira Santillan after losing in Wimbledon qualifying.
Tennis

Angry Aussie leaves trail of racquet destruction

27th Jun 2019 11:21 AM

Young Australian tennis star Akira Santillan has made an explosive exit from Wimbledon qualifying, obliterating five racquets after a heartbreaking defeat in London.

Santillan was inconsolable after blowing two match points in a 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 12-10 second-round qualifying loss to Belgian journeyman Ruben Bemelmans.

Akira Santillan destroyed every one of his racquets after losing.
The 22-year-old, who has yet to make a grand slam main draw, was unable to contain his frustrations after the match.

Santillan walked to what he thought was a secluded spot on the Roehampton field, took out all five of his racquets out and destroyed them one by one.

Santillan smashed the racquets in a secluded spot away from the qualifying courts. Picture: Twitter/@Dimonator
Unfortunately, the world No.215's violent outburst was captured by a photographer, with Santillan's trail of destruction captured and quickly posted on social media.

 

Had he won, Santillan would have been one victory away from a sought-after spot in the Wimbledon draw - and a guaranteed pay day of at least $82,000.

He's only collected $2600 all year, having missed the first three months of the 2018 season with a lower back injury.

The outburst was filmed by onlookers. Picture: Twitter/@Dimonator
