‘Angry’ patient allegedly assaults dentist over medication

A 45-year-old Palmwoods man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a dentist after he refused to hand over medication. Picture: File

Police have charged a man for allegedly assaulting a Buderim dentist on Wednesday after he refused to hand over medication.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man attended his appointment at Foundation Dental Services on Golf Links Rd about 3.45pm and requested treatment from the dentist.

When the dentist told the man he could not give him the medication, the man allegedly became angry and assaulted him.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said several witnesses in the practice heard the dentist calling out for help.

It's alleged the man punched the dentist in the face, causing cuts and swelling.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man left the practice and drove off in his own car.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police searched a Palmwoods home and arrested the man about 7.30pm.

The 45-year-old Palmwoods man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was released on bail and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 21.