Angry woman spits, smears cop's face with blood

BLOOD was smeared into the face of a police officer, two police were kicked in the head, and one who narrowly missed being bitten had phlegm spat into his face, an Ipswich court has heard.

The ugly acts were committed over three different episodes after police had been called.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard alcohol, illicit drug use and as yet undiagnosed mental health issues were triggers for the incidents.

Tylah Rose Petie, 23, pleaded guilty to 16 charges including serious assaulting a police officer by spitting - a domestic violence offence; obstruct police; three counts serious assault/resist/obstruct police officer; five counts of assault or obstructing police; commit public nuisance; three counts of contravening domestic violence orders; and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore sought a jail sentence of 12 months with parole release after three months for her "abhorrent and degrading behaviour".

Police facts were not detailed but Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said in one offence Petie spat into the eyes and mouth of a police officer.

Defence lawyer Tam Nguyen said there had clearly been substance abuse, use of cannabis and alcohol in her life that led to episodes of aggression and violence, and she'd previously been diagnosed with ADHD.

Ms Nguyen said Petie was intoxicated in one episode and clearly embarrassed when later viewing footage of her acts, conceding it was disgusting.

She had since engaged in an alcohol and drugs program.

Ms Sturgess said the incidents took place on March 14 and April 13 last year, and in January this year.

In January Petie tried to bite a police officer, before spitting on his face and around his eyes and mouth, and on his uniform.

In March last year Petie was put in the back seat of police car and tried to get out. She hit one officer with her elbow, began pulling on his hair and kicking at his chest.

She smeared her blood on the policeman's face and "crash-tackled" another officer to the ground.

In April last year Petie committed two serious assaults after police went to her house.

Ms Sturgess said she kicked two police officers in the head.

In an incident of domestic violence Petie assaulted her sister with repeated punches to her head and shoulder.

Ms Sturgess said facts showed significant violence between March 2018 and April 2019.

"It is not a one-off episode but a pattern of conduct," she said.

"Police are not obliged to submit to humiliation in the course of their duty.

"Deterrence is a very important principle as is your need for rehabilitation, your drugs misuse and undiagnosed mental health issues, and factors set out in the report."

Petie was sentenced to a 12-month jail term and to lesser jail penalties including nine months jail for smearing blood into the face of the officer.

She must serve three months before being released to supervised parole.