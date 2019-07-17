'Angst up and down coast': Calls to halt fisheries changes

HALT: Shadow Fisheries Minister Tony Perrett has called for a stop to incoming fisheries regulation changes.

SHADOW Fisheries Minister Tony Perrett has called for a halt to incoming state fisheries regulation changes which he claims will force hundreds of family-owned commercial fishers out of the industry.

Mr Perrett said under proposed changes listed in a discussion paper, quota changes to certain fisheries species would result in a cut to allowable take well below business viability for many fishers.

The State Government had sought feedback from the public earlier this year on its proposed changes to the Fisheries Regulation 2008.

In June, Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the State Government was committed to leaving a "legacy of sustainable fishery” for future generations.

"We have been consulting on landmark reforms for over two years and the consistent message that comes through to us is that we can't just keep things how they are,” he said.

Some of the key changes include splitting fisheries into regions, establishing sustainable catch limits for crab, allocating quota and effort units to individuals ,and introducing a one-month seasonal closure for snapper and pearl perch.

Mr Perrett said the shake-up was causing "angst up and down the coast” without an offer of compensation to fishers.

"Generational fishing businesses and jobs are being whipped away due to Labor arbitrarily squeezing them out, by reducing their quota to unsustainable levels,” he said.

"To make matters worse, the (State) Government hasn't completed modelling on the impact the reduction in available Queensland fisheries will have on local and domestic seafood supply.

"Put simply, there will be less Queensland seafood and more imports in your local supermarket.”

Queensland Seafood Industry Association chief executive Eric Perez has backed the LNP's call for a halt, saying quota changes had not been developed in full consultation with industry.

"Industry were asked to provide feedback on how to manage our fisheries and quota was not supported by most commercial fishers,” Mr Perez said.

QSIA director and crab fisher David Swindells said the quota changes would impact every Queensland fisher.

"(Under the changes), instead of giving me six tonnes of catch, it takes me down to five tonnes,” Mr Swindells said.

"Effectively they're reducing my income from around $25,000 to $30,000 per year.”

Mr Furner hit back at the comments this week, saying the former LNP Government began the reform process with its 2014 Taking Stock: Modernising Fisheries Management in Queensland report.

He said the State Government had released the report after the LNP tried to hide it.

"After more than four years in opposition, Mr Perrett and the LNP have not even bothered to formulate fisheries or agriculture policies,” Mr Furner said.

"Mr Perrett's comments are lazy, ill-informed sniping and they do the fishing industry, and indeed all Queenslanders, a massive disservice.”

Other key changes under the reforms include an adjusting of size limits from pearl perch and king thread fin, reducing the mud crab in-possession limit from 10 to seven and introducing a new general possession limit of 20 for any species without a current limit.

The update of the Fisheries Regulation 2008 is due to be completed by September 1, 2019.