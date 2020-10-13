Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Aniston melts hearts with new Insta pic

by Jaclyn Hendricks, New York Post
12th Oct 2020 7:40 AM

 

Jennifer Aniston has added a new four-legged friend to her family.

This morning the 51-year-old actress introduced her 35.7 million Instagram followers to the new addition, Lord Chesterfield.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family …. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," Aniston gushed. "He stole my heart immediately."

In the adorable clip, Aniston is heard whispering: "Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have."

Aniston, already a proud dog mum, also gave a special shout out to the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Rescue Spa in Studio City, California.

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever home," Aniston wrote.

As for Lord Chesterfield, he now has a few famous fans.

"Welcome to the family baby!" Jennifer Meyer posted.

"Love at first sight," Maria Sharapova wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Girl’s best friend... bring Clyde to work day.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Aniston melts hearts with new Insta pic

More Stories

celebrity instagram jennifer aniston pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Technology Residents in parts of Jubilee Pocket and Mandalay will also reap the benefits.

        Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Premium Content Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Council News The proposed changes will impact a range of applications from bars and restaurants...

        Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Premium Content Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Crime Whitsunday police were first alerted to the man’s behaviour late on Friday.

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...