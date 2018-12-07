Menu
Login
Anna Heinrich sported an unusual bikini in Byron Bay.
Anna Heinrich sported an unusual bikini in Byron Bay.
Celebrity

Anna Heinrich’s mind-blowing bikini

by Shireen Khalil
7th Dec 2018 9:33 AM

Anna Heinrich has baffled fans over her optical-illusion bikini.

Currently in Byron Bay with hubby, former Bachelor Tim Robards, the blond-haired beauty posted an Instagram snap of herself posing in what appears to be a striped, nautical red-and-white bikini. But all is not as it appears.

"Spot the dots. Do you only see stripes?" she wrote alongside the post.

Commenters appeared confused, with one asking: "Are the stripes made of tiny polka dots? "This kind of thing can keep people up at night."

Among a string of compliments for her toned-looking body and protruding abs, were fans still trying to crack the code.

"I only see stripes, no polka dots," one person said, while another joked, "I'm dizzy now after noticing all the stripes."

She has left followers hanging since she posted the image last night.

Heinrich and Robards, who tied the knot in June, after five years since meeting on The Bachelor, were in the coastal town to celebrate their friend's wedding.

anna heinrich bikini post celebrity editors picks instagram

Top Stories

    Tourist offers reward for necklace lost at the Lagoon

    Tourist offers reward for necklace lost at the Lagoon

    News English woman Elaine Dark has begged for help to find a highly sentimental pendant and chain lost at the Airlie Beach Lagoon on November 2.

    • 7th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    Man treated for minor injuries after buggy rollover

    Man treated for minor injuries after buggy rollover

    News Man treated for minor injuries after buggy rollover

    Community rallies for brave boy Cody

    Community rallies for brave boy Cody

    News Community rallies for brave boy Cody

    Drought-stricken farmers go cruising

    Drought-stricken farmers go cruising

    News Sixty farmers and their families take a break thanks to P&O Cruises.

    Local Partners