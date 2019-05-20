Anna, you're next: State LNP buoyed by Labor rout

ONE DOWN, ONE TO GO: State LNP MPs have been buoyed by the plummeting support for Bill Shorten, right with wife Chloe, and the Labor Party across the state, with Labor tipped to only take as many as five of 30 seats around Queensland, with a state election less than 18 months away.

ONE DOWN, ONE TO GO: State LNP MPs have been buoyed by the plummeting support for Bill Shorten, right with wife Chloe, and the Labor Party across the state, with Labor tipped to only take as many as five of 30 seats around Queensland, with a state election less than 18 months away. DAVID CROSLING

SCOTT Morrison's demolition of the Labor Party in Queensland has sent spirits soaring in State LNP MPs, with a target now firmly fixed on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The ALP's primary vote plummeted across the state, with a four per cent swing expected against the party and it was expected to hold as few as five of the state's 30 seats.

In booths in suburbs of northern Brisbane Labor's primary vote fell as much as 20 per cent below its 2017 state election figures.

The rout had left state LNP members upbeat, as they prepare for a state election next October.

Shadow Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning and long-term Glass House MP Andrew Powell said Saturday night had been a "great outcome for Queensland and Australia".

"The thought of Bill Shorten as Prime Minister left everyone cold," he said.

He said it sent a message to Ms Palaszczuk that "doing nothing isn't going to cut it for six years".

Mr Powell said the State Government had "skated along" for three years "and now it's coming to roost".

He said the inaction would start adding up, and opportunities had opened up for the LNP to reclaim Queensland Parliament.

He warned his state colleagues shouldn't rest on their laurels, but needed to continue to show people what they had done and what they could do, in partnership with Federal LNP.

"It's a massive result," Mr Powell said.

"The team has really worked hard."

He said Scott Morrison had acknowledged the importance of southeast Queensland as a growth area and called on the State Government to match the Federal 50 per cent funding commitment to North Coast Rail Line duplication.

Returned Fisher MP Andrew Wallace warned the Premier should be "very worried" by the result, ahead of a state election now less than 18 months ago.

Coast Labor stalwart and former Fisher candidate Bill Gissane said they would certainly have to factor into their thinking the fact the party "couldn't make headway, and in fact went backwards" in Queensland on Saturday night.

He said results such as the 10 per cent swing towards George Christensen in the state's north has "got to tell you something".

But Mr Gissane believed people warmed a lot more to Annastacia Palaszczuk than they did to Bill Shorten.

"People trust her, they she's got a proven track record," he said.

"She's not over promising and under delivering."

He said they had 20 per cent-plus of the primary vote that hadn't deserted them, but they had to secure mid-high 30 per cent to have a chance of winning Coast seats.