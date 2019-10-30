ANNOUNCED: New board named for region's peak tourism body

THE new board for Tourism Whitsundays has been announced, with both new and old faces welcomed to the fold.

Hamilton Island general manager of Hotels Matt Boileau was elected as the chair for the 2019-20 board.

He served as the the island representative on the 2018-19 board.

Mr Boileau said the organisation was in the strongest position for it had been in for a long time.

"The Whitsundays is one of the most magnificent destinations in the world,” he said.

He added it would be a privilege to lead the Tourism Whitsundays board at such a dynamic time for the region.

"I look forward to working with the industry and the Tourism Whitsundays team to continue to build the profile of the destination,” he said.

Mr Boileau brings to the table 30 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry, the majority of which has been in regional resort management.

Based in the Whitsundays for the past 20 years, Mr Boileau lives on Hamilton Island with his wife and two children.

New members to the board include Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke, who will be the representative for the Whitsundays accommodation sector.

Cruise Whitsunday general manager Shaun Cawood was elected as a representative for the marine sector, and tourism veteran Craig Turner was elected in the position of any tourism sector.

Re-elected for a second term is Whitsunday Jetski Tours owner Toni Ward in the position of the youth sector and Whitsunday Escape managing director Trevor Rees elected to position of any tourism sector.

Jenn Honnery will be replacing Jonathan Freeman on the Tourism Whitsundays board this year as invited representative for Bowen tourism and business.

The new and re-elected members will be joining already sitting members, Jan Claxton, Mr Boileau, Andrew Telford, Judy Porter, Karen Vloedmans, Brett Kapernick and Mayor Andrew Willcox.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler believes the 2019-20 board is a "very solid”.

"The new board has some of the key leaders from the Whitsundays tourism industry - the collective tourism knowledge held by this board is priceless,” she said.

Mrs Wheeler said the team members were looking forward to drawing on their expertise.

During the AGM outgoing board members were thanked for their tireless service to the TW Board, with very special acknowledgement made to outgoing Chairman Al Grundy, who will be staying on the board as an invited member in the position of deputy chairman.

Ms Wheeler said Mr Grundy's extraordinary drive and determination had been an energising force within the board.

"Al's commitment and passion has been an invaluable asset to not only the Tourism Whitsundays Board but to the team as well, he has been an excellent chair and mentor.

"I personally have learnt so much from him and am extremely proud of what we have achieved together,” she said.

Outgoing board members included Brooke Miles Photography owner Brooke Miles and Daydream Island Resort ex-sales and marketing director Jayson Heron, who were acknowledged for their contribution to the board over the past 12 months.

Mrs Wheeler provided board and members with an update on the company's activities throughout the year and reiterated the organisation's commitment marketing the region as the globally recognised Great Barrier Reef destination.

Glenn Bourke - Hamilton Island CEO

Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke has overseen major developments on the island including Hamilton Island Yacht Club and Hamilton Island Golf Club. Mr Bourke also led the recovery effort of Hamilton Island in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, ensuring that the island was able to open within 10 days and that all 1200 staff remained employed.

As a passionate resident of the Whitsundays for 11 years, Mr Bourke is committed to the advancement of the region on a national and international level

Shaun Cawood - Cruise Whitsundays general manager

Shaun Cawood has more than 20 years senior hospitality and tourism leadership experience across a diverse range of operations including large luxury resorts and hotels, boutique resorts and large cruise ship companies.

Mr Cawood's global career experience includes roles in Fiji, New Zealand, US, Caribbean, Europe, Mediterranean and South Africa.

Currently the general manager of Cruise Whitsundays, Mr Cawood is responsible for daily management of the diverse marine tourism business.

Craig Turner

For the past 25 years, Craig Turner has developed a large industry network which allows for strong advocacy within the broader tourism industry, as well as all levels of government.

Mr Turner will commit his experience and knowledge for the benefit of all members.