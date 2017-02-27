Announcements galore for the Whitsundays

THE Whitsunday region has caught the Queensland Government's attention for all the right reasons it's mayor Andrew Willcox says.

First Cr Willcox received a call from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk asking him to join her and four other regional mayors on a trade mission to India to discuss the Adani Carmichael Mine project.

Then on Friday Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones announced the Whitsundays would be nominated to be part of the federally funded Regional Tourism Infrastructure Investment Plan.

"We want to do all we can to attract new investment to the Whitsundays including new hotels and resorts and new tourist attractions that will inspire more visitors to come to the region, grow the local economy and support more tourism jobs," she said.

"That's why I have nominated the Whitsundays to be front and centre of the Regional Tourism Infrastructure Investment Attraction Plan endorsed by tourism ministers today."

Mayor Andrew Willcox said any commitment would build on the region's burgeoning tourism success.

"In the past six months we have secured an additional 200,000 (aircraft) seats, which has dramatically increased traffic through our Whitsunday Coast Airport while visitation to the Whitsundays has seen record growth of 30 per cent," he said.

"According to Tourism Whitsundays figures we are on track this year to exceed one million visitors to the Great Barrier Reef for the first time ever.

"Add to that Whitehaven Beach being voted best beach in Australia for the fifth year running and Ocean Rafting winning the top gong for Major Tour and Transport operators at the national awards."