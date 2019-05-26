Annual charity ball to help rescue service continue to fly

FORMAL dresses and suits will be the attire of choice for the Mayor's Annual Charity Ball in July.

This year's event on July 27 will treat guests to a dinner and drinks before they dance the night away while raising money for charity.

Now in its third year, the ball will help crucial service RACQ CQ Rescue.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the night, to be held at the Queens Beach Tennis Club in Bowen, was a fantastic reason to get out.

"This year I've chosen to support RACQ CQ Rescue once again, an organisation I feel is there for our community when they are needed most,” Cr Willcox said.

"This year we're really hoping that we can raise as much money as possible to support RACQ CQ Rescue and help them to keep giving the exceptional service they deliver to our region.

"This will be our best charity ball yet, and I think everyone who can should absolutely come along.

"We'll have great food, great entertainment and a great time.”

The night will include musical performances by the band Hamilton.

The band's lead singer, Lai Utovou, was the 2018 winner of the Channel 7 show All Together Now.

Tickets cost $195 each and can be purchased online at whitsundaytickets.com.au.