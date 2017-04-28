24°
Annual event to shine light on domestic violence

Jacob Wilson | 28th Apr 2017 4:47 PM
The annual candlelight ceremony to remember Domestic Violence victims will be held on May 3.
The annual candlelight ceremony to remember Domestic Violence victims will be held on May 3.

ONE thing will be clear when the Airlie beach community comes together at the foreshore next Wednesday evening.

Domestic violence is never acceptable.

The annual candle lighting ceremony from 5.30pm on May 3 will take place at the Airlie beach markets stage and will commemorate those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence.

Award winning New Zealand singer Emily Jayne will take to the stage to support the cause and there will also be a free sausage sizzle available for those who attend.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support CEO Steve Alexander said the candle lighting event gave everyone a chance to show solidarity whether affected by domestic violence or not.

"It's important to do what we can to minimise and try and reduce and make the public aware it is not acceptable and domestic violence month is not only about candle lighting ceremony but other programs we partake to bring awareness to the forefront," he said.

"It does normalise the fact that people aren't alone that it is prevalent and community on our society and it does give people the courage to step forward and have a voice."

In light of the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie Mr Alexander said now was a particularly important time to reinforce the message that violence was never acceptable.

"It is statistically proven that there is an increase in domestic violence events after a major disaster," he said.

"This could still be happening in the month to come with the loss of job and support services and with trauma and stress building up, but it's still not acceptable."

