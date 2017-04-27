Annual family fest has truly got it all

THE wait is finally over for the 2017 Wintermoon Festival.

One of the most popular festivals in the Whitsunday region hasn't let a little natural disaster affect them and they will be back bigger and better this year.

With a host of top shelf musical acts, market stalls, workshops and plenty of camping spots, the festival promises to have something for everyone.

Festival co-organiser Jenny Drake said the conditions were looking perfect.

"Clear skies are predicted and there is plenty of crystal clear water in the creek which is always popular with the kids,” she said.

"We're a family orientated festival but there's something for all ages.

"It's a very safe festival and everyone looks after each other.”

For the kids, there will be a waterslide and maypole along with circus and crafts workshops.

But the adults won't be left out either with the Bushwackers, the Round Mountain Girls and the Angela Toohey Band scheduled to perform along with Whitsunday favourites Sun Salute, the Hillbilly Goats and a host of others.

"The Bushwackers are the highlights this year and also the Round Mountain Girls from Brisbane, they are popular and amazing,” Ms Drake said.

"There are so many good bands that are on.”

From yoga and meditation, to musical workshops with the artists, to a jam stage for the public to perform, to film making and belly dancing workshops, there truly is something for everyone at the Wintermoon Festival.

WHAT: Wintermoon Festival

WHEN: April 28 - May 1

WHERE: Camerons Pocket

COST: See website for full details