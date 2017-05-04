Annual SUP Challenge set for racing

IT'S BACK: The 2017 SUP Challenge will feature a week of races and festivities.

PADDLING: The third annual SUP Challenge begins on Sunday, with competitors from across the world converging on the Whitsundays for the picturesque event.

The stand up paddle boarding event will run from May 7-13, with a huge week of sailing and stand up paddle racing.

Supported and co-ordinated by Australian stand up paddle experts, Naish Australia, the ever-growing event is set to impress the biggest group of competitors yet.

Event co-ordinator Alita DeBrincat said while registrations were closed for the week-long event, competitors could still get involved with the day event on Saturday, May 13.

"It's a come and try day where you're doing yoga with a guided paddle and some tips,” she said.

"We've got about 40 competitors for the week event and then on the Saturday, there should be about 70 people.

"It's about getting out there and having a go. We have the team from Naish Australia here. For anyone that doesn't know what they're doing... they can help you out.”

DeBrincat said while the serious racing would get under way on Sunday, everyone could enjoy next Saturday's day event.

"We just want everyone to come down and have a go, have a try. There's a bit of yoga and you can have a nice paddle. The Cannonvale Canons are coming down and running a barbecue. It's a chance for everyone to get behind Airlie Beach and make it fun,” she said.

Anyone interested in the day event on Saturday, May 13 is invited to register now.

There are two categories for day event paddlers: social/learning, and competitive racer and the event will feature a technique workshop, yoga on the beach, and either a leisure paddle or race depending on the category entered.

Visit whitsundaysupchallenge.com.